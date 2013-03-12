Sydney Businesses to Receive Complimentary Mobile Friendly Websites

Hornsby Westfield, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- “Free Mobile Website” campaign, launched by Small Business Marketing Strategies Sydney North Shore based company, is a new concept which is set to empower small to medium sized businesses within Sydney to get mobile friendly website. According to statistics that have been published, it's believed that 51% of all smartphone users use their phones to search online every single day. It has never been better for businesses to embrace the power of the mobile market. In fact, businesses which do not have mobile friendly and mobile optimized websites are losing out on conversions, sales and profits - and that's a fact. 61% of all visitors who navigate through to a non-mobile friendly website are likely to leave immediately.



Now, “Small Business Marketing Strategies” is offering small business owners with the chance to receive their own, free, complimentary business website that's completely mobile friendly. This offer is open to all Sydney small to medium sized businesses. All that's required is the name, email, website and mobile number of the business. From there, SBMS will take over and begin building a mobile friendly website that truly converts well, and has high audience retention rates. The mobile website is completed with no obligations whatsoever, and no fees to be paid. All that is asked is that businesses give a genuine review of the service.



Some of the benefits of having a mobile optimized website, to name a few, include:



- Increased audience retention for visitors with mobile devices

- Increased sales and profits

- A completely mobile friendly website that scales with all popular mobile devices



To learn more about Small Business Marketing Strategies, or to get a free mobile friendly website for your businesses website, head over to: http://freemobilewebsite.com.au/



