Sydney City Weddings Publishes New Gallery Highlighting Their Unique Photography Style

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- A wedding is a beautiful moment in two peoples’ lives, and it is beautiful not because it is a social institution undertaken by millions, but because it is a unique expression of the commitment those two people give to one another. It is surprising then that photographers covering weddings seek to homogenize love as a separate romantic ideal rather than as a particularized center shared by two lovers. Sydney City Photography do things differently, and use a combination of documentary style and artistic flair to create a truthful expression of the love between individuals. Their updated gallery on their website demonstrated their unique flair.



Unique to Sydney wedding photography, the company also covers a broader range of events with the same style, because this style uniquely enables them to apply it to any event- they capture, enhance and reflect the true nature of each occasion, accord to its themes and the individuals present.



Their online portfolio makes a strong case for them being the premier Sydney wedding photographer, with beautifully composed and undeniably spontaneous shots carefully mastered in colour, monochrome and filtered to capture the atmosphere of the event from preparation to celebration, providing a comprehensive and emotionally fulfilling collection that can be looked back on forever.



A spokesperson for Sydney City Photography explained, “We pride ourselves on being able to capture those single moments in time that express so much about the subject. The amazing thing about photography is that it can crystallize a single moment in time, which can reflect a whole living and breathing atmosphere, a personality, and indeed a relationship. It is a testament to the wonder of love that it can be at once impossible to define and instantaneously recognized, and that’s what we want to capture in our photography, together with the story of the day itself so that the memories can last a lifetime.”



About Sydney City Photography

Sydney City Photography provided professional wedding photography, portrait photography and event photography across the Sydney region. They believe great photography tells a story, and their unique style incorporates reportage and modern techniques to document the story of the day as it unfolds. The results are a compelling story of a wedding or event day told naturally. For more information please visit: http://www.sydneycityweddings.com.au/