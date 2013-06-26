Sydney Psychotherapist Counsels Australians to Build Stronger Relationships and More Fulfilled Lives

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Many Australians may be reluctant to undergo counselling services because they see it as a sign of weakness, or worse, an indication that there is something wrong with them mentally. Men in particular may actively avoid counseling even if they feel depressed, since they may feel that this is something only for women. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Counseling can help people live happier and more fulfilled lives. Couples who are undergoing relationship problems can also benefit from counseling since it helps them build intimacy and deal with the trust issues they have with their partners.



Sydney residents can avail of counseling and psychotherapy from trained psychotherapist Christopher Swain, who has been working in the mental health field since 1998. His extensive experience in the field includes setting up a synergistic health company in the UK that treats patients suffering from depression and other conditions using a holistic approach combining both mental and physical well-being as well as working with Impotence Australia and the Gay and Lesbian Counseling service.



Dr. Swain’s services include short-term counseling of five to ten sessions that is intended to address a specific problem as well as longer-term psychotherapy of more than fifteen sessions that probes the deeper issues a patient may be facing. In addition, he also works with couples as a relationship counsellor to help them work through their problems. His practice covers patients living in the Greater Sydney and Inner West areas including Alexandria, Newtown and Waterloo.



For patients who cannot make it to his office for live consultations, Dr. Swain offers online counseling and therapy sessions through Skype. Patients interested in availing of Dr. Swain’s services should refer to his site for rate schedules. Discounted rates are available for patients with a health care card as well as students who are enrolled full-time.