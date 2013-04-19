Sydney Showcased to the World on MTV Reports Sydney.com

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- The partnership between the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW and mtvtravelco.com, the online travel portal of subscription TV station MTV, sees Sydney join a line-up of five international destinations profiled to MTV’s 150 million global Facebook fans and online networks.



“It is a great honour for NSW and confirms the fact that Sydney is Australia’s global city and one of the world’s most exciting and desirable destinations. I am delighted that Sydney will be showcased to a new generation of travellers on MTV’s website, mtvtravelco.com.



“The Harbour City is the number one destination for international visitors and the partnership with MTV Travel Co will ensure that new audiences in key markets will see the best that Australia’s international city has to offer.”



“Mtvtravelco.com currently features London, New York, Los Angeles and Berlin. Sydney is the fifth city to be showcased with the world’s best and is the only city in the Asia-Pacific region to be listed.”



Mtvtravelco.com offers travellers a how-to guide to ‘live like a local’ by providing insights from local musicians and personalities and features on 100 Sydney hotspots in categories Eat, Drink, Shop, Party, Stay, Play, Dine, Do and Explore.



The Sydney launch will be supported by MTV Networks Australia through on-air and online media in Australia and New Zealand and promoted internationally through MTV’s Facebook and Twitter networks in UK, France, Germany, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.



Destination NSW CEO, Sandra Chipchase, said the partnership delivers a highly-visible platform to promote Sydney to the youth travel market.



“Sydney is the exclusive Australian destination on mtvtravelco.com for the next two years, reinforcing Sydney’s position as Australia’s truly global city,” said Ms Chipchase.



A series of downloadable guides feature on the site including 48 hours in Sydney, Working in Sydney, Study in Sydney, blogger and tour guide Ms Darlinghurst’s ‘Fave Bars’, musicians The Faders ‘Top 5 Hangouts’ and a Guide to Sydney by painter and installation artist Anthony Lister.



About Sdney.com

Sydney.com is the official tourism site for Destination New South Wales, a department of NSW Government. For more information please visit http://www.sydney.com/