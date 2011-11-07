Sydney Technology Solutions Family Expands As They Add Two Additional New Hires

Yagoona, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2011 -- As Managed Service Providers (MSPs) attain more clients, it becomes necessary to examine their staff force to ensure they have the right number of people to provide superior customer service and the right ratio of customers to staff. Sydney Technology Solutions can attest to this first hand and made the move to add two new staff to their organisation.



One of the first to be hired was William Carr. William has multiple proficiencies that will allow him to fit right into his new role as Senior Systems Engineer, including advanced Cisco IOS and ASA knowledge, demonstrated Microsoft Server 2003 & 2008 experience, expertise with Microsoft client operating services and much more. With his background in working with the Bank of England and Woodhaven Homes Inc. and others, William will be a valuable asset to STS.



Next on board to join Sydney Technology Solutions was Cameron Lochhead as Level 1 Technician. Cameron’s strong point is exemplary customer service. It will be Cameron’s job to manage service levels and, most importantly, the client experience. In Cameron’s case, his undergraduate studies in Psychology and languages will be put to good use as he works with the customers. Added to his proficiencies can be added three years of customer service experience.



STS is Australia’s leading worldwide information technology (IT) outsourcing services company that makes their focus solely on the unique computing, networking and application needs of small/mid-size businesses and branch offices or specialised requirements of larger companies. At the core of providing best-in-class services is their customer - they come first.



According to Adam Rippon, President of Sydney Technology Solutions, “Both William and Cameron demonstrated during their interviews that they were the best candidates for their respective positions. There is no question that they are passionate about providing our clients with the right blend of leading-edge technology and professional client service and support which is right in line with our objectives. We are delighted to have them on board with us.”



About Sydney Technology Solutions

Sydney Technology Solutions offers a comprehensive range of systems, professional services and support with a strong emphasis on proven ‘Industry Standard’ Solutions. We are your Sydney IT Support firm.



