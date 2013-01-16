Sydney Website Designer Offers Free Marketing Tips, No Obligation Assessment to Locals

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Although Australia had 16.4 million Internet users as of late 2011, relatively few web designers or marketers are catering specifically to businesses within the country’s largest city, Sydney. Now, a Sydney-based company is bucking the trend, helping locals harness the power of Facebook, Google, and mobile web browsing with tailored services, free marketing tips, and no obligation assessments.



With 76% of Australians using the Internet, the time is ripe for SydneyiMarketing’s offerings, which include full service web design, mobile website development, Facebook fan page customization, and search engine optimization. Visitors can also read mini-guides to these topics on SydneyiMarketing’s website as well as request an assessment of their company’s search engine optimization needs.



“Our services are affordable and professional,” said company owner Lee. “We’re a one stop shop for any local company that needs a web presence. Our goal is to offer the kind of website design Sydney businesspeople can feel proud of.”



By working with a local company that offers website design, Sydney residents will gain an advantage over competitors who are out of touch with what Australians want, emphasized Lee.



“When you work with us, everything from your social media presence to your Google local search listing will fit Sydney consumers like a glove,” said Lee. “Not every company can offer that.”



As more Australians become active Internet users, create Facebook accounts, and purchase advanced smartphones, demand for SydneyiMarketing’s services can be expected to grow along with the size of this niche.



To find out more about SydneyiMarketing or see samples of websites the company has designed for clients, please visit sydneyimarketing.com.au.



Please direct any inquiries regarding SydneyiMarketing to lee@sydneyimarketing.com.au



Contact:

SydneyiMarketing

Tel: 403780140

E-mail: lee@sydneyimarketing.com.au