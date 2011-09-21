Pivot Digital, a Sydney Based Online Marketing Company, Sees New Client Growth from Growing List of Successes

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2011 -- Pivot Digital, an innovative digital agency based in Sydney, is seeing explosive growth as it successfully helps online and offline businesses achieve their internet marketing goals. The three-year-old firm has cultivated successful long-term relationships with its clients through highly successful search engine optimisation Sydney branding, Web design and overall online marketing for hundreds of Australia’s corporate, civic and non-profit entities.



In today’s seamless online and offline world of marketing, Websites and all other corporate branding tools must be well designed, innovative and highly functional. To maximise ROI and drive results, Pivot Digital couples strategic marketing tactics with Website development and online marketing services. “We strongly believe that the success of internet marketing consulting initiatives come down to thorough planning, quality creative, Innovation and optimizing user experiences,” said Pivot Digital Managing Director Alisdair Blackman. By delivering on all of these fronts our clients get results, and as that word spreads the agency grows.”



In just three short years, the online marketing Sydney consultancy has delivered more than 200 integrated marketing and Web projects for clients ranging from small businesses to large corporations. These clients have spanned numerous industries including technology, health, retail, travel, finance and government among others. The unifying theme has been working closely with each client to provide online marketing plans with a strategic business framework coupled with highly innovative technological tools and design, flawless execution and thorough tracking.



The firm provides a wide range of creative and branding services that go hand-in-hand with online initiatives. In addition to SEO and Web design, the highly experienced team takes pride in their expertise in disciplines spanning everything from logo design and corporate identity to print advertising and corporate communications. “In today’s world where internet marketing Sydney businesses must seamlessly translate to other mediums, every element of print, branding and online marketing must work together to strengthen and complement each other across all communication media,” explained Blackman.



Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, the firm first studies each client’s business, assesses the strategic applicability of a range of marketing tactics for the agreed upon objectives, then utilizes its massive tool set to create innovative plans that yield the best ROI. Simultaneously, the firm creates projection modeling that provides estimates on traffic volumes, conversion rates and revenues to give clients a specific picture of investment verses return. “By embracing new and emerging technologies and building from online marketing fundamentals we can ensure that our work generates measurable results for our clients, thereby ensuring our future growth,” said Blackman.



For more information, please visit http://www.pivotdigital.com.au/