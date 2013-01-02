Sydney.com Welcomes Manchester United to Sydney

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Premier Barry O’Farrell today announced Sydney had beaten interstate competitors to stage an Australian exclusive match between English Premier League giants Manchester United and an All Stars team at ANZ Stadium in 2013.



“I’m delighted that the NSW Government’s agency, Destination NSW, in partnership with ANZ Stadium, has won an Australian and New Zealand exclusive to host Manchester United in NSW,” Mr O’Farrell said.



“Manchester United will play a not-to-be-missed match against an All Stars team, at ANZ Stadium on Saturday 20 July 2013.



“This will be Manchester United’s first visit to Sydney since 1999 - I invite Manchester United fans and football fans across the world to come to Sydney to enjoy the best in world football, in Australia’s premier sports and major events city.”



“My government came to office promising to attract and host major events to help drive economic growth – we are assembling a world-class events calendar which will help us reach our goal to double overnight tourism expenditure in NSW by 2020.”



Manchester United is the most successful English football club in history, having won 19 Premier League titles, 11 FA Cups and three European Cups. The All Stars will represent the best of the Hyundai A-League with the players and coaching staff preselected by fans.



Minister for Tourism and Major Events, George Souris said: “Sir Alex Ferguson will be leading his team of international football stars from Old Trafford as they hit the tarmac at Mascot. The team will stay five nights in Sydney, and establish a training camp. There will also be special opportunities for families and fans to see their football heroes.



“By hosting Manchester United in Sydney, NSW will be showcased to a worldwide audience. Manchester United games are broadcast into over one billion households around the world, with a global television audience of more than four billion per season.



“The Manchester United game will headline an extraordinary sporting festival next July in Sydney, with the third and final test between the Wallabies and the British and Irish Lions on 6 July, and the third State of Origin game staged on Wednesday 17 July – all at ANZ Stadium.”



Manchester United Football Club Chief Executive, David Gill, said “The game and training camp that will take place in Sydney will be an important part of the team’s preparation for the 2013/14 season. We are delighted to accept the invitation from the New South Wales Government and the Football Federation Australia to visit one of the world's truly great cities.”



“There are three main reasons we go on pre-season tour. First and foremost is the team’s preparation for the season ahead. But the tour also allows us to engage with our global fan base and network of commercial partners. It has been a while since we last visited Sydney and we are looking forward to renewing our relationship with our loyal and enthusiastic Australian fans.”



Destination NSW CEO, Sandra Chipchase, said “Destination NSW is proud to have secured another major events coup for NSW. The Manchester United game will generate more than 20,000 overnight international and interstate visitors to Sydney, contributing an estimated $16 million to the NSW economy.”



Football Federation of Australia CEO, David Gallop, said: “Manchester United is an iconic and much-loved football club that has a truly global popularity and represents football excellence.



“I’m absolutely delighted that Australian fans will see the Red Devils in action and A-League players will get a chance to play against one of the world’s top clubs.



“On behalf of the football community, I thank Manchester United, the NSW Government and ANZ Stadium for making this tour possible.”



ANZ Stadium Managing Director, Daryl Kerry, said: “It’s fantastic to have one of the greatest football teams in the world playing at ANZ Stadium. The Manchester United match promises to be the international jewel in the crown for ANZ Stadium’s 2013 event schedule.”



About Sydney.com

Sydney.com is the official tourism site for Destination New South Wales, a department of NSW Government. For more information please visit http://www.Sydney.com