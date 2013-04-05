Sydney's Iconic Harbor Bridge to Be Illuminated for World-First Lighting Installation at Vivid Sydney

Sydney, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- The Sydney Harbor Bridge will be the centerpiece of an interactive light installation for Vivid Sydney, bringing world-class lighting artistry to one of Australia’s most internationally recognized landmarks.



Vivid Sydney event partner, Intel Australia has teamed up with Sydney-based lighting innovators; 32 Hundred Lighting, to create an immersive projection onto the bridge’s western face which will be controlled by the public from an interactive touch screen.



32 Hundred Lighting will design the installation including 100,800 individual programmable LEDs and a state-of-the-art custom-designed software program with an interactive touch screen interface.



NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Trade and Investment Andrew Stoner said the extension of Vivid Light to a Sydney icon in collaboration with Intel foregrounded an ambitious expansion of Vivid Sydney in 2013.



“It is a world-first that a structure of such international architectural significance will become the centerpiece of an interactive light projection.



“In only few short years Vivid Sydney, which is owned and managed by Destination NSW, the State’s major events and tourism agency, has grown to be the largest festival of light, music and ideas in the Southern Hemisphere, and in 2013 we will raise the bar once again to showcase our city in its best light and promote Sydney’s creative industries,” said Stoner.



Intel Australia’s Managing Director, Kate Burleigh, said Intel was delighted to be involved with Vivid Sydney for a third consecutive year to bring the lights of Vivid to one of Australia’s most internationally recognizable landmarks.



“Intel is excited to be partnering with Vivid Sydney and 32 Hundred Lighting to create an installation that will cast new light on the Sydney Harbor Bridge and showcase the amazing things that are made possible with Intel technology inside.”



“Technology is the digital paintbrush that makes installations like this possible. We look forward to presenting one of the showstoppers of this year’s event together with 32 Hundred Lighting and the thousands of ‘artists’ who will interact with the bridge every night.”



Destination NSW CEO, Sandra Chipchase, said: “Vivid Sydney is continuing to capture the attention of the global creative industry and reinforce Sydney’s position as Australia’s true global city and creative hub of the Asia Pacific.”



Stills are available at http://www.vividsydney.com/media-centre/