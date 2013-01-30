Sykosa: Compelling Coming-of-Age Story by Justin Ordoñez Fuses Fact with Fiction for Bold Insight Into Adolescence

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- According to author Justin Ordoñez, literature often provides an unrealistic portrayal of the adolescent teenage female. Wanting to provide what he calls the ‘Portnoy’s Complaint for a teenage girl’, Ordoñez latest novel is resonating with readers around the world.



‘Sykosa’ is bold, frank and raw; a refreshing change from similar books already on the market.



Synopsis:



Sykosa (that’s “sy”-as-in-“my” ko-sa) is a junior in high school. She belongs to an exclusive clique of girls called the “Queens.” The leader is her best friend Niko. Their friendship has been strained lately because Tom—Sykosa's first boyfriend—has gotten all serious about making her his pretty Prom princess. That is if he ever gets around to asking her. Before Prom, there’s a party at Niko’s cottage where parental supervision will be nil. He wants to have sex. She doesn’t. He sometimes acts like that doesn’t matter.



It matters.



Sykosa has a secret she has never told anyone about. Although, some people—Tom included—know anyway. It happened last year and it was big and she’ll cry if she talks about it so she’s done talking about it, okay? Never mind, it’s nobody's business. Except it keeps happening, and it never stops. She doesn’t want to deal with it. He does. She sometimes acts like that doesn’t matter. It matters.



As the author explains, his book was the product of much appraisal of the existing literary marketplace.



“Sykosa originated when I realized that no story centred around the experiences of a teenage boy could still be original, while the teenage girl was still mired in censorship. Modern media portrays that young women are passionate lovers, happy personalities, smart and clever, dutiful daughters, and always have a heart of gold. I felt that there was an opportunity to write the Portnoy’s Complaint for a teenage girl,” he says.



Continuing, “It was a monstrous challenge. In western culture, young male experiences are seen as metaphors for greater meaning, even if they are the brashest of things; whereas, the teen girl’s experiences are seen as being a nuisance, or as inherently shallow. There’s an avoidance to extrapolating meaning in young girl’s lives. In fact, many of their true experiences are written through impractical, paranormal fantasies.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I finished reading your story less than 24 hours ago and I must say it took me a few hours to process it all. I was instantly sucked into your world, feeling the heightened intensity and hyper awareness; feeling like I hadn't felt since I'd put school behind me. Can I say that it was great to meet you? Not nice, but great,” says Pooja S, in an open letter to the book’s protagonist.



Another reader, Diana, was equally as impressed. She said, “Wow! To say I don't know where to begin is an understatement. This book truly knows how to stand out. It is so unique and in-your-face, that it will take you by surprise.”



With so much success on his hands, the author expects demand for the book to increase. Therefore, interested readers are urged to secure their copy as soon as possible.



'Sykosa', published by TDS Publishing, is available now.



About Justin Ordonez

Justin Ordoñez was born in Spain, raised in the mid-west, and currently lives in Seattle. He's nearly thirty years old, almost graduated from the University of Washington, and prefers to wait until TV shows come out on DVD so he can watch them in one-shot while playing iPad games. For fifteen years, he has written as a freelance writer, occasionally doing pieces as interesting as an editorial, but frequently helping to craft professional documents or assisting in the writing of recommendation letters for people who have great praise for friends or colleagues and struggle to phrase it.