Sylvania Dental Expands to Modesto and Merced, Revamps Website to Display Complete Dental Services

Visalia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Sylvania Dental has recently announced that they have now have added 2 new branches conveniently located in Modesto and Merced. The dental group based in Central California has also revamped its website to display an updated list of the dental services they provide.



Focused on fulfilling any dental requirement of their clients, Sylvania Dental is up to date on the latest technology and offers the best available dental services to ensure optimum oral health.



Their original Visalia Dentist branch is known for its highly experienced team which is well trained with numerous dental procedures and for their attention to every patient’s needs. With the same objective of providing premier dental service to all ages, Sylvania Dental now has expanded its family dentistry group to Modesto and Merced Dentist branches.



The group’s new website SylvaniaDental.com now displays all dental procedures offered by the 3 branches and briefly explains how these procedures are carried out by its team. A photo gallery of pictures of its offices, previous patients, successful complex procedures and social community events such as their trip to Cambodia are also displayed on the site.



Despite a competitive environment in the dental industry especially in areas such as Central California, Sylvania Dental stands out amongst the rest due to its state of the art dental offices and use of the latest technological equipment making complex dental procedures simple and efficient.



The Sylvania Dental branches also feature highly sophisticated intra-oral cameras which have been found to be substantially useful to diagnose dental issues or for completely accurately conveying the dental procedure to insurance companies.



The Visalia, Merced and Modesto Dentist branches offer a complete array of dental services; general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, emergency dentistry, children dentistry and the latest sleep dentistry. Sylvania Dental has a solution for every dental problem and has plethora of positive reviews on many social media sites such as Yelp.



About Sylvania Dental

Sylvania Dental is one of the leading dentistry groups in central California, with 3 branches located in Merced, Modesto and Visalia. All three branches offer comprehensive dental services for clients of all ages. Through the online platform, http://sylvaniadental.com/, specific details of the services they offer and profiles of its highly experienced team can be viewed. The branches in Modesto and Merced are Sylvania Dental’s recent expansions which offer the same premier dental services as their original Visalia branch.



For more information about Sylvania Dental, or to schedule an appointment with a qualified dentist near you, please contact any of the following branches – Merced - (209) 722-2435, Modesto - (209) 526-9430 or Visalia - (559) 734-7762.