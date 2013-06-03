Sylvan's Top-Selling SYL-09XLT Microdermabrasion Machine Gets Patent for Innovative Features

North Myrtle Beach, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Introduced in the market in 2011, the SYL-09XLT 6-in-1 Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine houses a wide selection of skin treatment options is one compact package. The seamless and complementary combination of treatments it offers makes it one of the most in-demand solutions for skin care and beauty industry professionals.



Sylvan celebrates the SYL-09XLT’s patent as the peak of many years of research and development. Its features will continue addressing the most common skin care concerns such as skin rejuvenation, deep pore cleansing, the removal of fine lines and other skin imperfections. “The patent sets the SYL-09XLT apart from many other similar products, acknowledging it as an innovator in the market,” said Jeff Persons, Sylvan, Inc. senior product manager.



With its multiple functions, the diamond microdermabrasion treatment feature takes up a lion’s share of the credit for its popularity. Paired with a number of other treatment features such as micro-current, LED light therapy, skin scrubber, ultrasound, and hot/cold hammer, it provides a wide variety of treatment combinations discriminating skin care and beauty establishments demand.



About Sylvan

Sylvan Inc. designs, develops, and markets lifestyle and wellness products worldwide. With an online presence for over a decade, Sylvan is committed to providing innovative yet accessible solutions for the many facets of modern living from beauty and personal care, to outdoor hobbies gear, and home improvement. The company’s dedication to providing access to timely products is seen on their wide-ranging product lines that include: new and used microdermabrasion machines and professional skin care products, metal detectors, anti-snoring mouth guards, dog wheel chairs, and gas tankless water heaters. Sylvan is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.



