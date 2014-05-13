Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares over potential securities laws violations by Symantec and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) concerning whether a series of statements by Symantec regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Symantec Corporation reported that its Total Revenue increased from over $6.73 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on March 30, 2012 to over $6.9 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on March 29, 2013, while its respective Net Income declined from over $1.17 billion to $765 million.



Shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) grew from $13.58 per share in July 2012 to as high as $26.82 per share in August 2013.



Since then NASDAQ:SYMC shares declined to $20.05 per share on March 13, 2014.



Then on March 20, 2014, Symantec Corporation announced that its board of directors has appointed board member Michael Brown as interim president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Symantec Corporation said this appointment follows the termination of Steve Bennett as the company's president and chief executive officer and his resignation from Symantec's board of directors.



Shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) declined from $20.97 per share on March 20, 2014, to $17.95 per share on March 21, 2014.



On May 9, 2014, NASDAQ:SYMC shares closed at $20.79 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Symantec Corporation have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com