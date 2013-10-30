Symmetricom, Inc.(NASDAQ:SYMM) Investor Alert: Investigation of Buyout Bid at $7.18 Per Share

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Symmetricom, Inc.(NASDAQ:SYMM) shares, was announced concerning whether the takeover of Symmetricom, Inc. by Microsemi Corporation for $7.18 per share is unfair to NASDAQ:SYMM stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Symmetricom, Inc.(NASDAQ:SYMM) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:SYMM shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Symmetricom, Inc.(NASDAQ:SYMM breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:SYMM investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On October 21, 2013, Microsemi Corporation and Symmetricom, Inc. announced that they have entered into an agreement to acquire Symmetricom, Inc. for $7.18 per share through a cash tender offer.



However, the investigation concerns whether the $7.18-offer is unfair to Symmetricom, Inc.(NASDAQ:SYMM stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Symmetricom Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



On Oct. 29, 2013, shares of Symmetricom, Inc.(NASDAQ:SYMM) closed at $7.18 per share.



Those who are current investors in Symmetricom, Inc. and purchased their Symmetricom shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com