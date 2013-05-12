Synacy Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Its Certification of Registration with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority

Cebu City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2013 -- Synacy Inc., the newest software development company in Cebu, obtained its certification of registration with The Philippine Economic Zone Authority, or PEZA, during the signing ceremony held last April 19, 2013 in Pasay City, Manila.



The registration agreement was signed by PEZA Director General Lilia B. de Lima and Synacy Inc. President and CEO Rhett Jones of Synacy Inc., Vice President Tom Okagami was also present during the ceremony.



The signing of the registration agreement paved the way to fully mobilize Synacy Inc.’s operations as a PEZA-certified information technology enterprise.



PEZA Director General de Lima is a multi-awarded public official who contributed much to the Philippines’ economic development by creating hundreds of economic zones all over the country. She has been awarded The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star by the Japanese government to recognise her efforts in bringing Japanese investment in the Philippines. She became the first and only woman to be awarded “Management Man of the Year”, a prestigious award given to the country’s leading business tycoons.



Synacy Inc. CEO Rhett Jones, serial entrepreneur and CEO of a number of successful business ventures is a self-taught programmer, businessman and new resident in Cebu. Having established businesses in Australia, Singapore and Malaysia his focus is now firmly on establishing Synacy as an employer of choice.



About Synacy Inc.

Synacy Inc. is an information technology and services company that builds products and support business services to growing multinational companies. It supports businesses in various product and service streams, ranging from solving huge transactional problems, scaling its international networking, developing products and making use of a number of technologies with the core of Java and Linux based services.



Last November 2012, Synacy Inc. begun the process of building its 420 sq meter headquarters located within the city’s premier business and IT district. The company aims to building a culture that rewards initiative, hard work and ingenuity and to provide a platform for people who aspire to hitting it big in their professions. It offers company benefits to the employees as well as practical work environment and equipment. Employees start with a fast computer with up to two monitors, HMO, meals provided by an on-site chef, allowances and other benefits.



About The Philippine Economic Zone Authority

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority, or PEZA, is a government agency linked with Department of Trade and Industry in promoting investments, registering and facilitating business operations with PEZA Special Economic Zones and administering incentive to developers and operators. The agency also attends to stakeholder’s needs and concerns through PEZA officers and staff located in each Industrial Economic Zones, of which Synacy Inc.’s Cebu office is a part of.