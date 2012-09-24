Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Investor Alert: Investigation of Executive Compensation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of Synaptics, Incorporated are currently under investigation concerning whether they breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at Synaptics excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Synaptics, Incorporated harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Synaptics’ senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Synaptics’ Total Revenue fell from $598.54 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to $548.23 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and its Net Income fell over the respective time periods from $63.80 million to $54.14 million.



The total compensation of certain top officials at Synaptics, Incorporated increased between 2011 and 2012. For instance the CFO’s total pay rose from over $931,000 in 2011 to over $1.09 million in 2012.



Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded in the first half of 2012 as high as $38.61 per share and closed on September 21, 2012, at $25.81 per share.



