Sync Singles Website Introduces International Dating

Redford, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- A recent study, published by U.S. researchers in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, stated that about one-third of U.S. marriages begin with online dating. The American Sociological Review reported that 22% of new couples met online. The same article noted that couples who meet online are more likely to marry than those who meet other ways. Market research firm Experian Marketing Services also reports that international dating sites drew more than 12 million visits in March, 2013. With these trends in mind, dating site Sync Singles is now expanding its search options so that users can search for partners internationally, as well as domestically.



Company representative Ondranique Edison commented, "As one of the most preferred dating sites in the US, our site is designed to make your life as easy as possible. You simply need to provide us with a few basic facts before you can get started with international online dating or domestic online dating. We are proud to offer you the ability to connect with people in other countries, and we are also the best interracial dating site in existence right now. This makes it possible for you to connect with just about any type of person who interests you. No matter who you are hoping to meet, we can help."



Sync Singles offers users a format that many are probably familiar with. Customers are invited to complete a basic profile that includes their sex, and what age group they are searching for. This, however, is where the similarity to most other dating sites end, as Sync Singles are professional matchmaker consultants that help guide subscribers into choosing successful relationships. Sync Singles allows searchers to identify themselves and then choose from various search options based on what they are looking for. Subscribers can choose the country where they want to target their search. The website also offers chat options.



"We believe that everyone should have the chance to meet that special someone. But this can be difficult with today's busy schedules. Often it is challenging to find people who are interested in dating. Using our one-of-a-kind web services, you should find lots of people. In fact, we are one of the best dating sites online. We offer you a variety of tools that make it simple to find singles online. Whether you want to find local gay men, or other locals to date, we are here to jump start your romantic life." Explained Edison.



About Sync Singles

Sync Singles is a dating website committed to providing the best online dating experience possible, at an affordable cost. The site creators strive to constantly improve services and features by providing subscribers with personal matchmakers to help guide them. They offer both domestic and international dating options.