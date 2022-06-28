Synchronous Condenser Market Size to Reach $574.0 Million by 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2022 -- The global Synchronous Condenser Market is projected to reach USD 574.0 million by 2025 from an estimated USD 508.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. Long service life, growth of the renewable energy sector, and an increasing need for power factor correction are driving the growth of the global industry. Existing and planned upgrades and expansion of High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) network across the globe in various regions is expected to increase demand for power factor correction equipment such as synchronous condensers.



Electric utilities expected to lead the synchronous condenser market



Electric utilities have been historically the largest users of power factor correction equipment. Industries employ synchronous condensers only when the requirement for power factor correction is high, and the power transmission is over a long distance. Mining and metal processing industries have been the largest users of synchronous condensers, but their share is low as compared with electric utilities. Hence, the market for electric utilities will remain dominant and grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=189197147



The hydrogen-cooling is expected to be the fastest-growing segment synchronous condenser market



Hydrogen-cooled synchronous condensers are the largest segment and are expected to grow faster than other cooling methods. It is the preferred method of cooling employed for medium- to large-sized synchronous condensers. The key driving factor will be the installation of medium- to large-sized synchronous condenser units between 100 and 300 MVAr across the regions.



North America is expected to be the largest Synchronous Condenser Market



Rising demand for synchronous condensers in Canada, especially new installations and conversion of old power plants to synchronous condensers in the US is anticipated to drive the synchronous condenser market in North America. Many thermal power plants are being shut down in the U.S. to curb pollution and promote renewable power generation. This is also likely to create a huge demand for synchronous condensers in the region.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=189197147



The key players profiled in this report are Siemens (Germany), GE (US), Eaton (Ireland), ABB (Switzerland), and WEG (Brazil) along with others.



About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/synchronous-condenser.asp