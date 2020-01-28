London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- The 'Synchronous Electric Motors Market' research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.



Synchronous Electric Motors Market Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



In global market, the following companies are covered:



ABB

Bosch Rexroth

Emerson Electric

Siemens

ALSTOM



A synchronous electric motor is an AC motor in which, at steady state, the rotation of the shaft is synchronized with the frequency of the supply current; the rotation period is exactly equal to an integral number of AC cycles. Synchronous motors contain multiphase AC electromagnets on the stator of the motor that create a magnetic field which rotates in time with the oscillations of the line current. The rotor with permanent magnets or electromagnets turns in step with the stator field at the same rate and as a result, provides the second synchronized rotating magnet field of any AC motor. A synchronous motor is termed doubly fed if it is supplied with independently excited multiphase AC electromagnets on both the rotor and stator.



The rising need for precise operating speeds and position control is identified as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The precise movement and position control of machines from light-duty to heavy-duty applications with specific operating speeds is driving the increased adoption of synchronous electric motors. The accurate movements of the machine bed assists in locating the machining area and lowers the temperature during operations to increase the lifetime of the motors.



This determines and improves the quality of synchronous electric motors that are developed. Moreover, the effective deployment of synchronous electric motors creates faster, smoother, and vibration less movement of machine operations and offers improved precision and position control. In addition to the wide usage of these motors in metals and mining, power generation, and oil and gas machines, there is an increased adoption of these machines in other industrial applications, which will in turn, create a favorable market for synchronous electric motors.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



Market Segment by Product Type



DC Excited Synchronous Electric Motors

Non-Excited Synchronous Electric Motors



Market Segment by Application



Oil

Chemical

Power Generation

Others



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synchronous Electric Motors. This report studies the global market size of Synchronous Electric Motors, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).



This study presents the Synchronous Electric Motors production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synchronous Electric Motors are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the Synchronous Electric Motors status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Synchronous Electric Motors manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025



Chapter 2 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market: PEST Analysis

2.7 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.8 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional



Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market

3.1.1 Global Synchronous Electric Motors market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market: By Product Type

5.1 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

5.2 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Retro,2015-2025

5.4 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Standing/Self-Balancing, 2015-2025

5.4 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Folding, 2015-2025

5.5 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market Revenue Share (%), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.6 Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2015-2025



