Synchrophasors in Smart Grid - Global Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2015 - Latest Report

Synchrophasors, also called phasor measurement units, have been in use for many years and are often built into electronic relays and digital functional recorders. They are primarily used to measure accurately time stamped voltage and current at diverse locations in a power grid at a speed of 30 times per second. The measurements from various synchrophasors in the power system network are synchronized to an absolute time reference provided by a global positioning system. These measurement units installed across the power grid provide an easy method to analyze values from different locations. They are used as a wide area measurement and control tool to visualize the entire power system. The global synchrophasors market is poised for high growth during the forecast period 2010-2015. New investments for the modernization of grid and integration of synchrophasor measurement in protective relays and multi-function recorders are the major drivers for the adoption of synchrophasors in global market. In terms of geographic region, North America and the Asia Pacific regions are expected to lead the growth during 2010-2015.



Scope



Unit and Revenue Forecasts of synchrophasors market during the period 2009-2015.

Pricing Analysis of synchrophasors in 2010.

Technology Life Cycle Analysis of synchrophasors during 2009-2015

Market Share Analysis for global synchrophasors market.

Regional Analysis of synchrophasors market during the period 2009-2015

Unit and Revenue Forecasts of for 10 key countries of the world

Policy and Regulatory framework governing the top implementation of synchrophasors.



