Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Synchrophasors in the US: Key Applications, Drivers, Challenges and Emerging Trends market report to its offering

Synchrophasor technologies utilize monitoring devices known as Phasor Measurement Units (PMU) which compute the instantaneous voltage, current and frequency at certain locations on the grid, offering a comprehensive view of the transmission system. Synchrophasor data can be utilized for real-time and offline applications. Online applications include Wide-Area Monitoring and Visualization (WAMV), oscillation detection, frequency stability, voltage stability, disturbance detection, resource integration, state estimation, transmission pathway, congestion management, and islanding and restoration. Offline applications include post-event analysis and model validation. Some of the key drivers of the synchrophasor market in the US are the rise in smart grid investment, simple integration of synchrophasors with protective relays and fault-recording devices, and an increase in government funding for reliable transmission systems. The synchrophasor market presently faces challenges such as: inadequate tools and applications, limitations in scalability of data acquisition and enhancements in communication infrastructure, and data management. Some of the key players of the US synchrophasor market are Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., ABB Ltd., Alstom Grid, Siemens Energy, and Arbiter Systems, Inc.



Scope



Key applications of Synchrophasors.



Key drivers and restraints involved with the US Synchrophasor Market.



Major players involved in the US Synchrophasor Market.



Emerging Trends in the US Synchrophasor Market.



Reasons To Buy



Gain insight into the recent trends and happnings in the US Synchrophasor Market.



Comprehend the factors driving the US Synchrophasor Market and the challenges it has to deal with.



Identifying the key industry players involved in the US Synchrophasor Market.



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