Syndeo Communications Invites the San Diego Business Community to a Breakfast Event Focused on IT Security and Data Protection

Each day across San Diego County business information is lost, stolen or accidentally deleted. According to industry pundits, 72% of businesses in California that experience a serious breach in security or lose critical business information never fully return to their former operational effectiveness.



Even the slightest loss of data can cost thousands of dollars and lead to increased turnover of the best staff or, even worse, a complete tarnishing of a business’ reputation amongst partners, customers and shareholders.



Syndeo Communications invites the San Diego business community to a valuable breakfast event on May 17, 2012 at the Courtyard Sorrento Mesa/La Jolla on Scranton Road. The event will focus on the importance of securing and protecting your business and provide recommendations for preventing further data loss or malicious hacking in the San Diego business community.



“Our mission at Syndeo is to protect our clients. Our motto is, We’ve Got Your Back,” said Syndeo Communications President and CEO Andrew Hartman. “We take that responsibility seriously.”



Syndeo Communications offers data protection services that allow businesses to recover rapidly when servers go down or when a disaster such as fire, flood or theft strikes. In addition to data protection services, Syndeo Communications protects the entire perimeter of a business’ network with advanced firewall solutions that are designed to keep the bad guys out.



To register for the May 17 breakfast seminar visit http://www.secureandprotect.us or call 760.650.3300.