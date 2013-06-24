Synei Boosts Computer's Performance

Ewa Beach, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Synei is a software company specializing in creating products that increases the productivity of laptops and computers. Synei’s award winning software gives computers the needed boost to ensure optimum performance, speed, and security.



Today computers have become an indispensable part of our lives, making their presence felt in every field. Our dependency on them has also increased manifold. This increased dependency means that the computers work longer, and this has a direct effect on their efficiency. Increased usage causes computers to lag, due to junk programs being built up, viruses affecting it...the list is endless. The end result? Your computer drastically slows down and may even crash. That’s why you need software that not only secures your PC, optimizes its efficiency, and maximizes speed but also maintains it at the same time. Synei is your answer; it will Speed up your PC, laptop, and provide the best care for it.



Synei offers you a wide choice of software specifically created to increase the efficiency and productivity of your PC or laptop. From providing one click care for every aspect of your PC or laptop, to managing and backing up your data or cleaning up your computer, Synei provides you high quality software solutions that ensure your computer gives you optimum performance. And the best part? Synei offers you these amazing solutions for free!



Synei System Utilities is an all-in-one package to give your PC and laptop a complete makeover. System Utilities gives you a number of utilities that ensure that every single aspect of your computer is taken care of. System Utilities boosts your computer’s performance making it much faster and efficient. With its unique package of utilities, this software manages your hard drive by rearranging the files, thus making your PC work faster. Its unique TuneUP system takes care of your internet and browser systems by modifying the system registry, giving you a better internet experience. System Utilities gives you the option to customize your settings, select themes and colors or even make your own themes! System Utilities also comes in two versions; the portable and the installer versions, thus allowing you to load it from a USB drive if you don’t want to install it. System Utilities runs without exhausting your computer’s resources.



System Utilities works on a wide range of applications, from your system, applications on your PC. Love playing games on your PC? System Utilities helps you to load your games faster, and have a superior gaming experience. System Utilities is also compatible with laptops, increasing battery life and reduces the number of unwanted programs running in the background. System Utilities gives you a complete solution to enhance your computer’s performance and the best part is that it’s free! With its superior products Synei is what you need to Speed up computer to work at its optimum level.



Synei is a privately owned software company founded on March 27, 2013 and based in Hawai’i. Synei is dedicated to creating software to increase the efficiency and productivity of computers through their award –winning products which are completely free.



