Synei PC Cleaner Is the Number-One Tool for Cleaning Your PC

Ewa Beach, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Synei PC Cleaner free is the best software in the market today for completely eliminating problematic temporary or junk files and folders from PCs that greatly reduces their performance. Speed up your PC with this fresh new product which offers quality and efficiency at absolutely no cost.



Software company Synei, known for providing excellence to its customers has developed and released a new software called PC Cleaner. The award winning software can be downloaded for free by anyone who has a PC.



The PC Cleaner completely protects the PC from developing problems, errors and even crashes by cleaning and stabilizing it. One of the greatest features of this software is that it’s able to clean and free much more disk space than any of its other competitors out there. It also provides a ‘Deep Cleaning’ method which is capable of seeking out different types of problematic junk files such as invalid shortcuts, duplicate files and empty files. Users have the power of choosing exactly what they want to clean and what they don’t. It is extremely convenient to use as it is available in installer as well as portable versions.



Here are some reasons why one needs to opt in for this software



- Any PC, be it of an unknown brand or of the best brand in the market, tends to slow down in terms of speed of performance as a result of the bulk of junk and temporary files, folders and other such data which keeps increasing with time and eats up the memory space.

- The PC Cleaner prevents risk to users’ privacy by thoroughly cleaning and optimizing the computer by way of getting rid of all the junk files left behind by third party applications, browsers, system crashes, etc.

- It is really important for anyone with a PC to make use of this free software as no computer can function efficiently if useless data is not removed and is instead led to build up inside the disk space for a long time. It is the perfect solution to secure and repair the computer.

- Besides revving up the PC's performance, PC Cleaner also protects users’ privacy from online threats such as tracking cookies.

- Last but not the least, it is completely free



About Synei

Synei is a privately owned software company founded on March 27, 2013 and based in Hawaii. Synei is dedicated to creating software to increase the efficiency and productivity of computers through their award –winning products which are completely free.



Media Contact

Name – Ref Chowdhury

Company – Synei

E-Mail – Ref@Synei.com

Location – Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Website – www.Synei.com