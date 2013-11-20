Synei.com Announces the Award Winning Software Tool to Make Computers Run Like New Again

Ewa Beach, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- According to census.gov 75.6% of households in American own a computer. More than 98% of people use the internet daily. Over time computers tend to slow down and the speed is no longer optimal for users.



There are a variety of reasons that slow down a computer. According to Business Insider, the more one uses the computer to surf the internet and downloaded products makes the computer become bloated with too much stuff. The two main reasons for slow speeds is corruption of software and hard drives. Synei.com offers the solution in the new Systems Utilities software program made for speeding up and clearing computers. Synie Systems Utilities will take a slow computer and fix the issues that are slowing it down and make it work like a brand new computer again.



Synei offers a variety of applications to optimize and clean computers to ensure that the computer runs at maximum speed. Synei PC Cleaner offers:



- Maximize computer speed.

- Optimize applications including: internet, system, browsers, games, and applications.

- Increase battery life for the laptop user.

- Reduce lag when playing games.

- Choose between the Absolutely Free or Premiere Edition.



Synei System Utilities can be purchased online through synei.com and the Synei System Utilities Premiere only costs around $19, which is 50% off the regular price of $39.99. With the purchase of the Premiere customers receive:



- Turbo Mode-Turbo Mode dramatically speeds up a PC by temporarily suspending all the unnecessary background activities that is slowing down the PC.

- Spyware Defender-Spyware Defender is a powerful program that prevents any unwanted threats such as Spyware, Trojans, Dialers, and Cookies from infecting the PC.

- Registry Cleaner-Synei Registry Cleaner will locate and repair problems in the Windows Registry, such as invalid entries, unused items, missing referenced applications paths, and many more.

- Browser Optimizer- Helps all the major browsers such as Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox load much faster, run more efficiently, and increase the speed of page loads.



“Synei System Utilities is an optimization tool that can help remove the stuff that slows your computer down. It will remove junk files that clutter your disk, disables unneeded startups to help the PC boot faster, gives your favorite browser a speed boost, fixes problems with the Windows Registry, and more." Says Ref Chowdhury CEO of Synei.com



About Synie.com

Synei is a privately owned software company founded on March 27, 2013 and based in Hawai’i. Synei is dedicated to creating software to increase the efficiency and productivity of computers through their award –winning products which are completely free.



Media Contact

Name – Ref Chowdhury

Company – Synei

E-Mail – Ref@Synei.com

Location – Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Website – www.Synei.com