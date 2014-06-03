Synei.com Announces the Release of the Most Effective PC Cleaner in the World

Ewa Beach, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Synei.com announces its "PC Cleaner" which is part of "Synei System Utilities" an award winning software tool that increases a computer’s speed. Users can download the "PC Cleaner" and speed up computer so that it runs like brand new again. Members of Synei are claiming it is one of the best PC Cleaner to have ever been created. “I still haven’t found a PC Cleaner that is able to clean more junk files than ours,” says Ref Chowdhury, CEO of Synei.com. Internet media verifies that not even the most popular PC Cleaners were able to stand a chance against Synei PC Cleaner.



The “PC Cleaner” can increase the speed of a computer with a variety of features such as:



- Can scan and clean the PC at a faster speed than its competitors: the award winning software does a tremendous job cleaning a PC and restoring it back to original new condition.

- Allows computers to start up quicker and smoother: cleans everything from system files to third-party applications so the computer runs and boots up quicker.

- Users can choose what to be cleaned: have total control about which areas and what is to be cleaned.

- Secures the PC and helps to reduce errors: secures the PC from online privacy threats like adware and spyware by keeping cookies cleaned up along with keeping information private.

- Built-in advanced mode cleaning: an advanced mode for users that can clean in-depth areas of the computer.



The "PC Cleaner" can be downloaded from the website as a stand-alone product or as a bundled product with “Synei System Utilities”, which is also free. These products can be on Windows XP, Vista, 7, and 8. Synei offers both the installers and the portable edition for people who likes to run programs without installing them.



About Synie.com

Synei offers a variety of vibrant applications to optimize and clean computers to ensure the PC runs at maximum speed. Whether cleaning computer files with Synei PC Cleaner, defragging a hard drive with Synei Defrag, tuning up a system with Synei TuneUP, or looking to have it automatically done with a push of a button by using the 1-Click Maintenance, Synei has it all!



Media Contact

Name – Ref Chowdhury

Company – Synei

Ewa Beach, Hi, 96706

Tel: 808-741-8306

E-Mail – Ref@Synei.com

Website – http://www.Synei.com