Synergration: Leading Provider of QuickBooks Import, Export, Sync and API Solutions

Phoenixville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Synergration provides easy-to-use and innovative QuickBooks import, QuickBooks export, QuickBooks sync, and QuickBooks API tools for moving data to and from the QuickBooks database.



Established in 1997, Synergration has always been on the cutting-edge of Intuit's foray into the developer domain having been invited as beta participants for all major expansions of Intuit's various QuickBooks APIs in addition to having worked closely with them on several internal projects. Consequently, they have been able to leverage this institutional knowledge to devise creative QuickBooks API solutions in mere weeks where it would likely take others months.



A large part of Synergration's success and agile development is a function of CoreObjX - their flagship development library for the QuickBooks API . Developed initially in 2002 and relentlessly refined throughout the decade, CoreObjX has grown into the foundation for most of their retail solutions and the launch pad for thousands of developers - and several Fortune 500 companies - looking to architect their own QuickBooks solutions.



Synergration, through their QuickBooks apps and QuickBooks API tools, strive to ensure QuickBooks data is available where users need it most.



Whether that integration involves QuickBooks & Excel, QuickBooks & Gmail, or QuickBooks and an SQL database, their paramount goal is to strip away the vagaries and complexity of the QuickBooks API so that users need only concern themselves with accessing QuickBooks data in domains that they're comfortable in.



Having just undergone a radical redesign of their website and forums, they now seek to not only enhance the awareness of these novel QuickBooks apps but to engender a community around which accountants, developers, and small business owners alike can discuss the trials and tribulations of their day-to-day QuickBooks use in a context of finding external, not internal solutions.



To promote the launch of Synergration's new online home ( http://synergration.com ) the company is offering 20%-off your purchase with the use of coupon code: NEWSITE20.



About Synergration

From accountants to developers, small businesses to Fortune 500 behemoths, Synergration's QuickBooks data tools and services are adaptable and responsive to suit any task. Their bread and butter is unlocking your data from the QuickBooks cages so that it can better serve you. From QuickBooks export, import, and sync, to QuickBooks API libraries, custom development and consulting, Synergration is a one-stop shop for all your QuickBooks development needs.



Contact Information:

Synergration Inc

PMB 321

518 Kimberton Rd

Phoenixville, PA 19460

United States

Phone: 610.995.9630

Email: info@synergration.com

Website: http://synergration.com