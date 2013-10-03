Synergration Releases New Breed of QuickBooks API Solutions on Redesigned Site

Phoenixville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- QuickBooks is accounting software that has found popularity with everyone from freelancers to Fortune 500 companies, but it is not without its limitations. One of the most frustrating setbacks users face is the inability to easily access and modify their QuickBooks data in third-party applications. Synergration have been on the inside of Intuit’s development process as QuickBooks has evolved over the last ten years, and has used this knowledge to create innovative and easy to use solutions for freeing up data from within the system and getting it to where users need it most.



Synergration’s developers have worked closely with Intuit to nurture their SDK for QuickBooks and beta test its functionality, which gives them a perfect vantage point to develop API solutions rapidly and effectively. Their institutional knowledge and close association with Intuit makes their software more than your average plugin.



One of the new tools include OpenSync, a data replication engine that allows users to synchronise their QuickBooks data between a wide range of database platforms including MySQL, Oracle, and Microsoft Access. A large part of Synergration's retail success and agile development is a function of CoreObjX - their flagship development library for the QuickBooks API that has been relentlessly refined since it was first created a decade ago.



Taking a cue from the constant enhancements of their CoreObjX library, they have also upgraded their website and forums with a radical redesign to make accessing the new tools easier than ever. To promote the launch of Synergration's new online home the company is offering 20%-off any purchase with the use of coupon code: NEWSITE20.



A spokesperson for Synergration explained, “From accountants to developers, small businesses to Fortune 500 behemoths, Synergration's QuickBooks API tools and services are adaptable and responsive to suit any task. Our bread and butter is unlocking data from the QuickBooks cages so that it can better serve users. From QuickBooks export, import, and sync, to QuickBooks API libraries, custom integration and consulting; Synergration is a one-stop shop for all QuickBooks development needs.”



About Synergration

Established in 1997 Synergration, through their QuickBooks integrations and QuickBooks API tools, strive to ensure QuickBooks data is available where users need it most. Whether that integration involves QuickBooks & Excel, QuickBooks and Gmail, or QuickBooks and an SQL database, their paramount goal is to strip away the vagaries and complexity of the QuickBooks API so that users need only concern themselves with accessing QuickBooks data in domains that they're comfortable in. For more information, please visit: http://synergration.com/