Synergy Construction and Property Consultants Announce Moving of Office

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Synergy Construction and Property Consultants LLP are pleased to announce that Synergy Johnson & Partners office based in Hemel Hempstead has moved to a new location.



The new premises at Grovelands Business Centre in Boundary Way offers increased accommodation as well as improved transport links. The Hemel Hempstead office was founded following the merger between Johnson & Partners, and Synergy Construction and Property Consultants LLP in 2008.



Johnson & Partners, established in 1961, had been in operation from its premises in the Old Town for 52 years. This longstanding Architecture and Building Surveying practice has served many schools, residential and commercial developers and Housing Associations offering imaginative design and practical building knowledge



The move to more modern premises enables this office to offer a more extensive service including Architecture, Project Management, Health and Safety and Cost Consultancy support and advice to its ever expanding client base.



To celebrate the new premises Synergy Johnson & Partners held an event for the official opening on 26th September 2013.



About the Company

Synergy Construction and Property Consultants LLP have combined experience of over a century in the industry and provide an array of services to their clients. We guarantee a supreme and personal service to all that appoint us.

We are a multi-disciplinary construction and property consultancy committed to offering an outstanding partner led service, our offering includes Project Management, Cost Consultancy, Building Survey, CDM-C and Specialist Consultancy services.

Our company has considerable technical expertise and we work with our customers through every phase of the development process as well as providing assistance throughout the functioning life cycle of the building. Our company appreciates the fact that customers have diverse needs, and we modify our packages to suit their expectations.



Visit our website http://www.synergyllp.co.uk to gain a comprehensive insight to all the bespoke and value added services offered by our practice.



Synergy Construction and Property Consultants LLP Contact no. 020 7928 1066