Synergy Construction and Property Consultants Assist in Improvements to Woodlands Church

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Woodlands Church is a large, vibrant city centre Church with well over 1,000 active members. With such a large and growing community, it is not surprising the Church was struggling for space. Its members appointed Summerill Architects during 2009 to look at possible options for them to consider and among the possibilities was the insertion of balconies within the Church to increase its capacity and the construction of an extension to the side of the Church to provide additional space, as well as a community space. Synergy Construction and Property Consultants LLP (Bare, Leaning & Bare) was approached to provide early cost advice to assist the Church in its decision-making process.



During the final quarter of 2011, Synergy was appointed to take the extension project through to completion.



Whilst all projects balance the needs of three principal risks (quality, time and cost), for the majority there will be one which is the dominant driver. However, for the extension at Woodlands, all three had to be carefully considered and a balance reached. The building Woodlands Church occupies is a listed building – therefore, any development had to be of the highest quality and fit in with the existing building. The project was also being funded directly by the Church members and consequently, there was a finite budget. Finally, the Church had to remain operational throughout with midweek and weekend activities and the development had to be functioning by the following September to accommodate the Freshers’ Week Student Lunches, which was an important part of the Church’s mission with several thousand lunches to be served.



Following completion of the detailed design, a number of value engineering exercises and the tender process, the project started on site on 16th April 2012. With a completion date of 21st September 2013, this left the Church one week for fit out before Freshers’ Week – there was no room for error!



It is thanks to the enthusiasm and teamwork shown by the design team, the Church members and the contractor (Henry W Pollard & Sons of Bridgwater) that the project was delivered ahead of programme, within budget and to the highest standard. The Church is delighted with its new facility which provides an attractive and wonderfully welcoming entrance and environment for visitors and members, allowing it to reach out further into the community.



About Synergy Construction and Property Consultants

Amidst gradual progress and amalgamations established throughout the past 130 years, our company has been transformed into an Multi-disciplinary Construction and Property consultancy which provide services amongst a wide range of sectors that comprise Education, Commercial, Automotive, Retail, Sports, Leisure and Residential as well as specialising in Historical and Ecclesiastical developments too.



The scope of services our company provides range from design and construction of minor structures, to multi-million pound projects. Our building and quantity surveyors have the distinct advantage of being part of a diverse practice that enables them to use internal resources to provide a service par excellence.



Our amalgamations have enabled us to offer an enhanced service to our customers to include a blend of Cost Consultancy, Building Surveying, Project Management and CDM-C, which in turn offers our clients a complete package. Our teams of experts concentrate on distinct and personalised sectors, provide explicit and tactical knowledge in these fields, and serve both government and private establishments.