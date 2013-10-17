Synergy Essential Oils Introduces More Products

Boulder, CO- (SBWIRE) -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Colorado-based therapeutic essential oil maker and supplier Synergy Essential Oils introduces another set of new products that consumers will surely fall in love with. The company has been a steady supplier for health-and-beauty-conscious individuals, licensed therapists and homeopathic treatment specialists, medical and health professionals, therapy and beauty businesses, and retailers. It is also fast becoming a favorite brand of therapeutic grade essential oils in the online market today.



The brand now has dozens of therapeutic oils, fronted by the new bestsellers like Amyris, Anise Seed, Cacao Oil, Black Pepper, Carrot Root, Cinnamon, among others. Another variation of these therapeutic oils called carrier oils is also available in 13 forms. Some of the bestselling carrier oils include Jojoba Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Rosehip Seed Oil and Apricot Kernel.



Currently, Synergy Essential Oils markets its two innovative therapeutic blends called Graceful Goddess and D-Flame Extra Strength, both recommended for spa and home uses. According to studies, these oils provide relief for muscle and joint stiffness, skin care and nourishment, among many other benefits.



Aside from the therapeutic grade essential oils, the company also has two wonderful diffusers that can be used in dispersing organic essential oil to the air. The Synergy Essentials High Output Aromatherapy Nebulizing Diffuser is perfect for home use while the Digital Programmable Diffuser Timer works well for clinics, spas and salons.



Synergy Essential Oils upholds the highest standard of manufacturing and packaging processes to ensure potency and effectiveness in every bottle of its products. All bottles used are UV-proof to protect the contents from damages even while under market distribution and shipment. In its manufacturing facility, different kinds of quality testing are done while various studies are conducted upon the development of new essential oils. Some of the advance forms of testing conducted are GCMS analysis, specific gravity testing and optical rotation.