SYNERGY HomeCare Opens Location in Central Pennsylvania

Carlisle, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- SYNERGY HomeCare, a national non-medical home care franchisor is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Central Pennsylvania. Owned and operated by Michelle Lisk, the company will provide 24 hour care to residents of Cumberland, Franklin, Adams and Western York Counties.



SYNERGY HomeCare serves people of all ages with companionship, personal care and homemaking help. With a clientele ranging from elderly persons who want to age independently at home, to those recovering from surgery and chemotherapy, to new mothers, the company will be able to help many local individuals and families.



Providing care for specific needs is also part of SYNERGY HomeCare’s service list. For people with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, Memory Care is available. For those caring for their sick or aging family members, respite care, and other home care needs are available. Care givers are trained and matched appropriately with families needing specific services.



“We wanted to make a positive impact on our community, and providing non-medical home care gave us the opportunity to do that”, said Michelle Lisk, owner, SYNERGY HomeCare. “I look forward to help fulfill this need to families in our community.



The Mid Penn location is currently searching for compassionate, outgoing, reliable individuals to employ as professional caregivers. The company currently has a bench of 10 caregivers, and wants to expand that number to 100.



“Since home care is a 24 hour business, we need to fill shifts round-the-clock”, says Lisk. “We are taking applications and conducting interviews and look forward to hiring many caring people.”



To inquire about non medical in-home care services, or to apply for a job with SYNERGY HomeCare, please contact Michelle Lisk at 717 243 5473 or email MichelleLisk@SynergyHomeCare.com.