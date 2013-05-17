Synergy Institute Proudly Announces the Launch of Its Updated Website

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Synergy Institute recently updated their website to make it easier for patients to find the information they want and need. Approximately 40 percent of American adults have used some form of alternative medicine and this number continues to rise. According to Discovery, acupuncture, herbal medicine and spinal manipulation remain the most popular alternative medicine treatments. "At Synergy Institute, services include acupuncture, chiropractic, cold laser and more. No two patients are alike and therefore individualized treatment plans are created for each client seen," Jen Wise, founder of the Synergy Institute, declares.



Fibromyalgia destroys the lives of many and affects every area of life. With naperville fibromyalgia treatment, patients obtain relief when traditional treatment options fail. An assessment is done of the patient's condition to determine which treatments will be of most assistance. "From oxygen therapy to neurologic brain based therapy, patients find freedom from this condition. Patients are given a complete consultation and a specialized evaluation and the staff at Synergy Institute review prior diagnostic studies to determine if a patient qualifies for the Fibromyalgia Relief Program. If he or she does, the treatment program is explained along with its many benefits," Dr. Wise continues.



Those suffering from TMJ understand how painful this condition can be. From facial pain to popping or clicking jaw joints, TMJ leads to daily agony which is difficult to live with. The naperville tmj treatment protocol makes use of numerous targeted treatments designed to correct and heal the dysfunction. Treatment options include K Laser therapy, chiropractic care and Trigger point therapy. "Studies show chiropractic care provides relief from TMJ pain which is of great importance as the jaw is needed for routine tasks such as eating and talking. Synergy Institute works to relieve this pain using natural health care techniques," Dr. Wise goes on to say.



Other conditions treated at Synergy Institute include elbow pain, carpal tunnel and neuropathy. "Life is meant to be lived to the fullest at all times. When a person suffers from constant pain, a good quality of life isn't possible. Many are turning to natural medicine to obtain relief when conventional treatments fail. Patients making use of Synergy Institute find relief they desperately want and need to live a full and happy life," Dr. Wise states.



About Synergy Institute:

Synergy Institute strives to provide health care services without the need for surgery, drugs or invasive procedures. Whether one is suffering from acute or chronic pain, lifelong conditions or any debilitating medical problem, Synergy Institute offers a treatment option which may be of help. Treatments offered include acupuncture, chiropractic, massage therapy and physical therapy. For those in need of more advanced treatment, Synergy Institute offers IDD therapy, cold laser, oxygen therapy, ATM-2, endermotherapy and more. Conditions treated include fibromyalgia, elbow pain and TMJ and Dr. Wise dedicates herself to learning new treatments and therapies as they become available. The practice continues to be client centered as patients need to play a large role in their overall health.