Synergy Kettlebell Training - Kettle Bell Workout Training to Lose Unwanted Fats Now in St. Charles, IL

St. Charles, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- There are numerous kinds of workout techniques to try out today that promise the end goal of complete fitness to people and fat loss results. Among the most effective ones are Kettlebell workouts. Synergy Kettlebell Training, started by Bob Garon specializes in this workout technique which guarantees exercisers a fit, well-toned body if they do what is told to them by the expert trainers at his gyms.



Synergy Kettlebell Training recently changed their location and presently has a new address- 731 N. 17th Street Unit 5, St. Charles, IL 60174. Talking about what exactly happens at this gym, it offers an extremely friendly and motivating atmosphere with the focus being solely on getting in the best shape possible. You won’t find rows of intimidating equipment here for it is a simple fitness studio which will trim your body to perfection, or near perfection, with the help of one main tool- kettlebells.



Not only are the group and individual kettlebell classes that are conducted every day different in sequence, they also have different themes which make it a joy ride for exercisers rather than a tedious workout routine. Each class or workout session has been specially designed to make class participants stronger and burn as much as fat as possible. In a study, it has been proven that kettlebell workouts burn about 22-28 calories per minute which adds up to a whopping 600-700 calories within merely 30 minutes.



“Synergy Kettlebell Training is so paying off for me!! I was at work the other day and the softball guys came in and said wow your arms look great! I walked into work this morning and the guys in the shop said the same thing! Thanks Bob!” exclaims Teresa B.



Started by Bob Garon, Synergy Kettlebell Training is not your regular gym. It is a fitness studio focusing specifically on the technique of Kettlebell workouts and classes which are extremely great at burning fat and trimming the body into its fittest shape. At Synergy Kettlebell gym, the focus is on training bodies to function synergistically as one unit rather than isolating a bunch of individual parts that don’t really work well together.



Media contact:

Name: Synergy Kettlebell Training

Email: info@synergykt.com

Website: http://www.synergykettlebell.com/