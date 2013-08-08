Synergy Shaving Soap Launched on How to Grow a Moustache

Amherst, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- The innovative “Man” blog HowToGrowAMoustache.com is the brand building answer to all things grooming for gentleman focused on keeping their appearance, including their coveted moustache, top shelf spiffy. Taking moustache convenience one step further the insightful and entertaining blog creators have just launched their newly coined, Synergy Shaving Soap, to the site’s highly expectant readership. A half pound “puck” of shaving soap nested in a large, innovative 5” in diameter tin, the product comes in three scents which include Bay Rum, Lavender & Cedar and Scentless. Douglas Smythe, Founder of the How To Grow A Moustache blog said, “We wondered if we could call Scentless a scent but from what visitors can plainly tell from our site we have a rather novel approach to most everything we do, so we say, Yes We Can!”



Synergy Shaving Soap



A synergistic bled of chemistry and aesthetics, the Synergy Shaving Soap is aptly named. Made with organic, face saving ingredients which include kokum, mango, and cocoa butter, as well as avocado and castor oils, the soap is an eight ounce vegan product amply rich with never ending lather, glide, and deep moisturizing properties. With the increased real estate the larger five inch surface area of the tin provides, the consumer will be happy to notice that it’s far easier to load the shaving brush. Smythe added, “We put the time in to develop this special shaving soap to perform great in both soft and hard water. We even researched and found the right temperature at which it performs best.”



Less than a year old, How To Grow A Moustache stays relevant with a team of writers and guest writers from within the male grooming, fashion, and travel industries who continually offer unique topics and video tutorials regarding gent lifestyle. “Traditional wet shaving and sporting a well groomed stache are becoming more common these days. We get a lot of positive response from our readers on the tips and insider pointers we provide on grooming, as well as how to wet shave traditionally, so we’re happy we leave no stone unturned.” said Smythe. Keeping readers informed, the blog’s topics include, “Summer Moustache Survival Guide” and “How To Use A Modern Shaving Scuttle” among a myriad of others.



For more information and to order visit http://howtogrowamoustache.com. To contact via email write whiskers@howtogrowamoustache.com.



CONTACT: Douglas Smythe

(347) 333-1511