Synergy Spanish Lessons Teach Students to Speak Spanish in 25 Easy Lessons

Utica, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Marcus Santamaria, a English-Spanish teacher claims that he found a way to learn spanish by mastering only 138 words that will teach anyone to be able to use it in any situation. He stated: "The traditional way of teaching people to speak Spanish doesn't work for the majority of people, who attend Spanish courses." In fact, many people are just wasting money for many months and years trying to learn Spanish. Most of these courses just teach proper grammar and sentences that most native Spanish speaking people hardly use.



That is why Synergy Spanish lessons are designed in a way that does not bother with the traditional way of learning any language. No more trying to remember hundreds of words or grammar that people in the real world are not using. But the idea behind this Spanish course is to combine Spanish words with simple patterns that will help people to multiply their ability to use Spanish confidently.



The best part about Synergy Spanish lessons is that it can be absorbed very fast and it does not matter how old the student is or how many years they tried to learn Spanish language unsuccessfuly. Many people will see right after the first lesson how much they are able to say right without any efforts.



Here is what Neil Ellson said about this Spanish language program:



"Synergy Spanish was absolutely excellent. It was easy to follow and the learning just flowed naturally. My Mexican friends are more than impressed with my progress in a little over a month!"



Here are some benefits that many people can achieve very easily:



Speak Spanish that will impress even a native.



Avoid the traps that stop most people from finally speaking Spanish



Feel comfortable in real-world Spanish conversations – in as little as one month – much less time and effort than other courses



Learn how to connect with locals if you live in a Spanish-speaking country or a Latino community in the US.



Converse with Spanish-speaking coworkers and neighbors.



Travel to exotic Latin America, the Caribbean and Spain, and experience the real flavor of the local culture.



Synergy Spanish lessons can be delivered to any address on CDs or they are offered as a direct download from the official website.



