Synergy's Track Record with Caffyns Builds

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Synergy Construction and Property Consultants LLP have just been appointed by Caffyns PLC to provide Quantity Surveying, Project Management and CDM-C services for their new Skoda Showroom in Ashford. This appointment follows successful projects at Land Rover in Lewes, Volkswagen in Brighton and Haywards Heath and the construction of a new Volkswagen showroom in Worthing which is now on site.



The existing building in Ashford is currently being used as a body shop with a small Skoda showroom on a separate part of the site. By rationalising the site layout, the site legibility has been dramatically improved with a new active frontage to the existing workshop and revised landscaping.



Caffyns PLC have been operating in the motor Industry for more than 140 years, this new showroom is one of the first rebranded Skoda showrooms in the country with a construction value of over £1m.