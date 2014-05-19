Syngas and Derivatives Market - Global Industry Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Syngas and Derivatives Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



Syngas, also known as synthesis gas, is a mixture of gases consisting primarily of carbon monoxide, hydrogen and often carbon dioxide. Syngas is often used as a fuel for internal combustion engines as this gas is combustible. This gas is used as an intermediate in producing synthetic natural gas (SNG) thus it is called as syngas. Industrially, syngas is used to produce ammonia; methanol and it can be turned in to electricity through gasification process. Syngas plays a vital role in the production of synthetic petroleum as an intermediate which are used as a lubricant or fuel. Comparing the energy densities, natural gas has more than twice the energy density of syngas. The production of syngas is carried out by the methods such as the gasification of biomass, coal, steam reforming of liquid hydrocarbons or natural gas to produce hydrogen and other waste-to-energy gasification processes.



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Syngas as well as its derivatives have a significant number of applications in end-user industries namely chemical, liquid fuels, gaseous fuels and power generation. In chemical industry syngas finds applications in the production of its derivatives like ammonia, methanol, oxo-chemicals, hydrogen, n-butanol, and dimethyl ether. Syngas can be produced with the materials such as natural gas, coal, biomass, waste and petroleum by-products as a feedstock. There are various technologies available to produce the syngas including partial oxidation, steam reforming, two-step reforming, combined reforming, autothermal reforming, and biomass gasification. These technologies are carried out with the help of fluidized bed gasifier, entrained flow gasifier and fixed bed gasifier.



The chemical derivatives of syngas have a wide range of applications in chemical intermediates, fertilizers, transportation, water treatment and others. Methanol, ammonia and hydrogen are some of the most important derivatives of syngas. Ammonia is full of nitrogen content; hence in the production of fertilizers, ammonia acts as plant nutrient. Methanol plays a vital role in the production of acetic acid, formaldehyde, dimethyl ether (DME) and some other chemicals. China produces gasoline by using methanol through MTG process. North American and European counties such as the U.S., Canada, UK, and Norway are exhibiting the demand for syngas in the production of various chemicals. However, India, China in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa among RoW are likely to show growing demand for syngas.



Depleting fuel reserves are creating a demand for new fuel resources. Syngas provides numerous advantages such as application in the production of electricity and power. Therefore, to meet the demands from increasing population, syngas market is expected to be driven by power, electricity and fuel industry. Additionally, the production processes utilized for syngas avails the flexibility to choose method and feedstock of production thus, it is widely accepted. Further, the market is expected to see promising growth in future due to utilization of stranded gas reserves and development of underground coal gasification process technology. It will lead to less dependency on natural resources such as crude oil, gasoline and diesel.



Yara International ASA, The Dow Chemical Company, Sasol Limited, The Linde Group, Siemens AG, Syngas Technology Llc, Technip SA, Oxea Gmbh, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., KT - Kinetics Technology, L'air liquide SA, KBR INC, Methanex Corporation, Haldor Topsoe AS, Biomethanol Chemie Nederland BV and CF Industries Holdings Inc are some of the key players in this market.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report

- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments



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