Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Syngenta AG : Chemicals - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Syngenta AG : Chemicals - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Syngenta AG"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Syngenta AG" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Syngenta AG"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Syngenta AG (Syngenta) is into agribusiness, operating in the crop protection and seed businesses. The company develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of crop protection and seed products designed to enhance crop yields and food quality. It offers crop protection chemicals such as insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and seed treatments to control weeds, insects and diseases in crops. These products also find application in the professional products sector in areas such as public health, turf and ornamental markets. Additionally, it offers seeds for field crops including corn, cereals, oilseeds and sugar beet, vegetable and flower, and high-quality pot and bedding plants. The company's products are sold in 90 countries across the Europe, Africa, Central and North America, South America, and Asia-Oceania. Syngenta is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.



Companies Mentioned



Syngenta AG



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