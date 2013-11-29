Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Syntel Inc (SYNT) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Syntel Inc (SYNT) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Syntel Inc '.



WMI's 'Syntel Inc (SYNT) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Syntel Inc ' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'Syntel Inc '.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Syntel, Inc. (Syntel) is an information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services provider based in the US. The company offers applications development solutions, applications management solutions, architecture services, business intelligence solutions, business process management solutions and infrastructure services. It also offers KPO solutions, migration solutions, mobility solutions, and testing services. In addition, it offers technical and functional SAP services, Oracle services, and professional information technology consulting services. The company offers its services to about 2,000 companies in the financial services, retail, logistics, insurance, automotive, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and telecom industries. It has its major presence in North America, Europe and India. Syntel is headquartered in Troy, Michigan, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Syntel Inc



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