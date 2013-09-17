Synthes, Inc. Market Share Analysis - New Study Released

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Synthes, Inc. Market Share Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Synthes, Inc. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Synthes, Inc.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Synthes, Inc. market share information in five key market categories - Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Orthobiologics, Orthopedic Tools, Spinal Surgery and Trauma Fixation. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenue) information for the key markets Synthes operates in - Orthopedic Devices.
- Synthes, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenue) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, China, Australia, Japan, India, United States, Canada and Brazil.
- Synthes, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenue) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Orthobiologics, Orthopedic Tools, Spinal Surgery and Trauma Fixation.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Synthes, Inc. operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Synthes, Inc.'s market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Stryker Corporation, Biomet, Inc., KLS Martin, L.P., Medartis AG, OsteoMed, LLC, China Kanghui Holdings, Solco Biomedical Co.,Ltd., S. H. PITKAR ORTHOTOOLS PVT. LTD., Trimox, Medtronic, Inc., DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, Seikagaku Corporation, Baxter International Inc., DJO Finance LLC, Orthofix International N.V., NuVasive, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., AlloSource, Wright Medical Group, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Ferring International Center S.A., Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Adaptaide Inc., RTI Biologics, Inc., Exactech, Inc., Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc., Korea Bone Bank Inc., KYOCERA Medical Corporation, Australian Biotechnologies, curasan AG, TRB Chemedica International S.A., Bonovo Orthopedics, Inc., ApaTech Limited, ConMed Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc., K2M, Inc., Medicrea International SA, Trauson Holdings Company Limited, U&I Corporation, Sushrut Surgicals Private Limited, Gs Medical Co.,Ltd., Taeyeon Medical CO.,LTD, SeaSpine, Inc., Tornier N.V., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd., Mizuho Ikakogyo Co., Ltd., INOR Orthopaedics
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