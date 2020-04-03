Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- The synthetic aperture radar market is poised to amass significant gains on account of rising demand for high-resolution SAR images that help achieve more insightful information. As the technological landscape advances, more and more SAR industry players are incorporating new technologies with existing SAR systems to enhance their capabilities. Meanwhile, growing number of government contracts and R&D activities geared towards developing the next-generation SAR technologies are massively aiding industry growth.



Developing countries like China and India are witnessing a change in their investment trends to promote the development of in-house SAR technologies. These countries are actively helping indigenous manufacturers to improve their production capabilities in efforts to minimize the country's foreign dependency. Considering these trends, Global Market Insights, Inc. forecasts that the synthetic aperture radar market could surpass USD 9 billion by 2026.



Proliferating demand for multi-purpose miniature synthetic aperture radars due to benefits that help them minimize operational costs could fuel the deployment of SAR systems over the projected timeframe. These miniature SAR have played a crucial role in enhancing the system's overall application scope.



Taking April 2018 for instance, SRI International successfully showcased the operation of high-resolution SAR imagery from a small hobby-grade, low-cost UAV. The high resolution, low cost, and small size of SAR facilitates seamless integration with UAVs, thereby, multiplying its frequency of visits over a particular region.



The development of several analytical software that are capable of extracting numerous insights from SAR data will enhance synthetic aperture radar market demand in the commercial sector. Other factors favoring the market growth include change in policies pertaining to operations and disposal of SAR satellites and establishment of international policies by organizations in various countries, such as the U.S. and Europe.



Speaking in terms of regional outlook, Asia Pacific is likely to evolve as a pivotal growth ground for synthetic aperture radar market. With favorable government initiatives and private funding, several Asian countries, such as China and India are showcasing positive investment trends in SAR business. Improvement of indigenous production facilities in these countries has resulted in considerable growth of synthetic aperture radar market.



Elaborating further on regional contribution, North America synthetic aperture radar market is growing due to an increasing number of collaborations with multiple regions to expand geographical reach. For example, in October 2014, ISRO and NASA entered into an agreement to plan, develop, and launch L Band SAR satellite at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC). The project was named NISAR and the estimated budget of the project was almost $1.5 billion. The satellite is anticipated to launch by 2021.



