The synthetic aperture radar market is poised to amass significant gains on account of rising demand for high-resolution SAR images that help achieve more insightful information
Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- The synthetic aperture radar market is poised to amass significant gains on account of rising demand for high-resolution SAR images that help achieve more insightful information. As the technological landscape advances, more and more Synthetic aperture radar market players are incorporating new technologies with existing SAR systems to enhance their capabilities. Meanwhile, growing number of government contracts and R&D activities geared towards developing the next-generation SAR technologies are massively aiding industry growth.
Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2670
The Major Key Players in the synthetic aperture radar market are as follows: Airbus S.A.S., Capella Space, Harris Corporation, ICEYE, Israel Aerospace Industries, OHB Systems AG, MDA Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, UrtheCast Corp., BAE Systems, Lockheed Martine Corporation, TERRASIGNA, SkyGeo, TRE Altamira, CGG, GroundProde, Saab AB, Leonardo S.p.A, Aselsan S.A., Cobham plc, General Atomics
Proliferating demand for multi-purpose miniature synthetic aperture radars due to benefits that help them minimize operational costs could fuel the deployment of SAR systems over the projected timeframe. These miniature SAR have played a crucial role in enhancing the system's overall application scope.
Taking April 2018 for instance, SRI International successfully showcased the operation of high-resolution SAR imagery from a small hobby-grade, low-cost UAV. The high resolution, low cost, and small size of SAR facilitates seamless integration with UAVs, thereby, multiplying its frequency of visits over a particular region.
Over the years, prominent players and government organizations have developed a significant interest in synthetic aperture radar technologies, and are actively investing in numerous SAR R&D activities. These programs mainly focus on curbing manufacturing as well as operational costs. Whereas, other key technological advancements involve improved identification and resolution capabilities, which could scale the overall output of SAR solutions.
Citing an instance, in January of 2020 ICEYE launched a product, which is capable of identifying ships and numerous different dark vessels in the ocean, which could not be detected by Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders previously.
Get this report Customized to your requirements @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2670
Largescale private investments and government initiatives to develop the abilities of indigenous SAR manufacturers are expected to expand the Asia Pacific Synthetic aperture radar market size over the coming years. Meanwhile, growing prevalence of strategic regional collaboration in order to broaden their geographical reach could fuel the demand for SAR technologies in North America.
Some Points From Table Of Content: -
Chapter 5. Synthetic aperture radar market, By Type
5.1. Key trends, synthetic aperture radar market by type
5.2. Rocket Motor
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026
5.3. Rocket Engine
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026
Chapter 6. Synthetic aperture radar market, By Fuel Type
6.1. Key trends, synthetic aperture radar market by frequency band
6.2. Single frequency band
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026
6.2.2. X band
6.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026
6.2.3. C band
6.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026
6.2.4. S band
6.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026
6.2.5. L band
6.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026
6.2.6. K/Ku/Ka band
6.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026
6.3. Multi frequency band
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026
Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/synthetic-aperture-radar-sar-in-space-sector-market" href="https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/synthetic-aperture-radar-sar-in-space-sector-market"> https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/synthetic-aperture-radar-sar-in-space-sector-market>
About Global Market Insights:
Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.
Contact Us:
Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights, Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com