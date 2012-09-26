Synthetic Biologics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012” provides data on the Synthetic Biologics, Inc.’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. - Brief Synthetic Biologics, Inc. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Synthetic Biologics, Inc.’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Synthetic Biologics, Inc.’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Synthetic Biologics, Inc.’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Synthetic Biologics, Inc..
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of Synthetic Biologics, Inc.; Synthetic Biologics, Inc. - Key Therapeutics; Synthetic Biologics, Inc. - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Synthetic Biologics, Inc. - News; Synthetic Biologics, Inc. - Latest Updates; Synthetic Biologics, Inc. - Pipeline; Synthetic Biologics, Inc. - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
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