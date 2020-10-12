Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- "Synthetic Biology Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)"



The New report includes a detailed study of Global Synthetic Biology Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Synthetic Biology Market.



Synthetic Biology Market Overview



Synthetic biology is an emerging area of biological research which combines both science and engineering. According to this research report from IndustryARC, the global synthetic biology market size was between $12.80 billion to $13.86 billion in 2020, and the market demand is projected to grow at a phenomenal CAGR of 36% to 38% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



Top Key Players in the Market:



GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., ATUM, Synthetic Genomics, Inc., Pareto Biotechnologies, Inc., and Blue Heron Biotech, LLC,



Synthetic Biology Market Trends



Market segmentation



North America is identified as the key region, chunking out 41% to 43% of the total demand in 2020 and poised to maintain its dominance. Factors such as increasing investment to harness possibilities with new synthetic biology technologies such as gene synthesis, genome engineering, cloning, sequencing, and nanotechnology, growing R&D funding, and collaborations are driving the growth of the synthetic biology market in this region.



The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.



Synthetic Biology Market Outlook



Analyst of the report says that, bio medicine and health care application is dominating among other diverse applications such as industrial, and environmental; it is estimated to grow with an exuberant CAGR of 40% to 42% during the forecast period 2020-2025. According to International Diabetes Federation, in North America, 45.9 million adults aged 20-29 years were living with diabetes in 2020, representing a regional frequency of 13%, among all IDF regions. Synthetic biology offering a platform for the future medicines, where cells can fight with diseases such as diabetes and cancer; which is propelling the abundant demand for the synthetic biology market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



Synthetic Biology Market Challenges



The construction and testing process of biological systems is complicated and irregular; which became the major challenge for the growth of the market. However, to solve this problem, Ginkgo Biological Studio developed an automation system which can combine the gene components together.



The misuse of synthetic biology or possibilities of accidental release of pathogens into free atmosphere is another key challenge for the market. But, rising demand for bio-fuels, and investments on synthetic drugs and vaccines would further offer profitable growth chances in the market.



In order to create larger functional architecture by synthetic biology, device modularization and standardization become a necessity. However, the non-linear and uncertain nature of systems biology makes standardization of parts as a non-trivial task which in turn propels the growth of the market.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synthetic Biology are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Year 2020 to 2026



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report's an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



For More Information of This Report: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07292190771/synthetic-biology-market-forecast-2020-2025?source=RELEASEWIRE&Mode=NG23



