Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2023 -- According to the latest report published by MarketsandMarkets, "Synthetic Biology Market by Tools (Oligonucleotides, Enzymes, Synthetic Cells), Technology (Genome Engineering, Bioinformatics), Applications (Tissue Regeneration, Biofuel, Food, Agriculture, Consumer Care, Environmental)- Global Forecast to 2027, the global synthetic biology market size is projected to reach USD 35.7 billion by 2027 from 11.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period.



Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Synthetic Biology Market



Factors such as diversified applications of synthetic biology, rising R&D funding and growing initiatives in synthetic biology, declining cost of DNA sequencing and synthesizing, and increasing investments in the market are propelling the growth of this market. However, biosafety, biosecurity, and ethical concerns related to synthetic biology are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.



The oligonucleotides and synthetic DNA segment accounted for the largest share of the tool segment in the synthetic biology Market.



Based on tool, the synthetic biology market is broadly segmented into oligonucleotides & synthetic DNA, enzymes, cloning technology kits, synthetic cells, chassis organisms, and xeno-nucleic acids. oligonucleotides & synthetic DNA accounted for the largest share of the synthetic biology market for tools. This segment's large share can be attributed to factors such as rising demand for synthetic DNA, synthetic RNA, and synthetic genes, which are used in a wide range of applications.



The medical applications segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the synthetic biology Market



Based on application, the synthetic biology market is categorized into three segments—medical applications, industrial applications, food & agriculture, and environmental applications. medical applications segment accounted for the largest share of synthetic biology market. Factors such as the adoption of synthetic biology techniques and tools in regenerative medicine, use of synthetic biology tools in drug discovery and development are projecting the segmental growth.



Asia Pacific is likely to grow at higher double digit during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the synthetic biology market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to factors such the increasing investment in research & development, emergence of new market players in synthetic biology market.



Key Market Players



Some of the prominent players in the synthetic biology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Novozymes (Denmark), Ginkgo Bioworks (US), Amyris (US), Precigen, Inc. (US), GenScript (China), Twist Bioscience (US), Synthetic Genomics (US), Codexis (US), Synthego (US), Creative Enzymes (US), and among others.



This report categorizes the synthetic biology market into the following segments and sub-segments:



By Tool



- Oligonucleotides and Synthetic DNA

- Enzymes

- Cloning Technologies Kits

- Synthetic Cells

- Chassis Organisms

- Xeno-nucleic Acids



By Technology



- Gene Synthesis

- Genome Engineering

- Sequencing

- Bioinformatics

- Site-directed Mutagenesis

- Cloning

- Measurement and Modelling

- Microfluidics

- Nanotechnology



By Application



- Medical Application

- Artificial Tissue and Tissue Regeneration

- Industrial Applications

- Food & Agriculture

- Environmental Applications



Market Share Insights



In January 2021, Novozymes launched Frontia GlutenEx. It would help wheat processors increase their gluten protein recovery and, at the same time, cut down on energy consumption.

In February 2021, Merck partnered with BioNTech (Germany) to supply lipids for the production of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (BNT162b2).

In January 2021, Merck acquired AmpTec (Germany). With this acquisition, the company strengthened its product portfolio to develop and manufacture mRNA for utilizing vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics.



Order a free sample PDF of the Synthetic Biology Market Intelligence Study, published by MarketsandMarkets



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra



MarketsandMarkets™ INC.



630 Dundee Road



Suite 430



Northbrook, IL 60062



USA : 1-888-600-6441



sales@marketsandmarkets.com