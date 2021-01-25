Synthetic Biology Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2027 : Thermo Fisher, Merck KGaA, Novozymes, DNA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Synthetic biology is another interdisciplinary part that includes combination of engineering principles with biology. It focuses on the re-design and development of biological systems. This way, it consolidates the information on genomics and chemical analysis of DNA for boosting production of improved DNA sequences. The Synthetic Biology Market is assessed to value USD 20.64 Billion by 2027.



Key participants include Thermo Fisher, Merck KGaA, Novozymes, DNA2.0, Eurofins Scientific, Inc., Intrexon, Agilent Technologies, Amyris, Pareto Biotechnologies, GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Ginkgo Bioworks, Synthetic Genomics, New England Biolabs, TeselaGen, Twist Bioscience



Market Drivers

The expanding funding from government bodies, huge scope associations in synthetic biology research exercises, and research establishments is estimated to drive growth of the market. The governments of different countries have been offering funding for research on synthetic biology, owing to its wide applications. There has been robust research studies and undertakings, running in different countries regarding synthetic biology and its application for treatment of deadly diseases. Such attempts and funding are estimated to propel growth of marker during the forecast period.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Synthetic Biology Market on the basis of, Product, Technology, Application and region:

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Synthetic oligos

- Synthetic DNA

- Synthetic genes

- Software tools

- Chassis organisms

- Synthetic clones

- Synthetic cells



By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Gene synthesis

- DNA Sequencing

- Genome Engineering

- Biological Components

- Integrated Systems

- Bioinformatics



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Pharmaceuticals and diagnostics

- Biofuels

- Agriculture

- Healthcare

- Others



Regional Outlook

Regionally, Europe is foreseen to expand at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to increasing demand and adoption of biofuels especially across in Western European countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France. Additionally, the U.K. is estimated to provide robust funding for the adoption of improved medical care and development of healthcare infrastructure during the forecast period.



Key Features of the Synthetic Biology Market Report:

- The report encompasses Synthetic Biology market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

- An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently.

- Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies.

- Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

- The report provides an extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Synthetic Biology industry



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Synthetic biology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Synthetic biology Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

Chapter 5. Synthetic biology Market By Product Insights & Trends

5.1. Product dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Synthetic oligos

Continued…



