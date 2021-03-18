Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global synthetic blood substitutes market is projected to worth USD 15.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for synthetic blood substitutes such as Hemopure, Oxyglobin, and Hemotech, is growing at a double-digit rate attributed to its rising application in cardiovascular diseases, anemia, malignant neoplasm, injuries, neonatal conditions, maternal conditions, and organ transplant, among others. Also, obstetric conditions linked with blood transfusion may result in health complications, and even death, if inappropriately managed, is likely to fuel the demand for synthetic blood substitutes.



Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, a preclinical-stage biotech firm, KaloCyte, engaged in developing a bio-inspired synthetic RBC substitute for application in settings when stored RBCs are not available, has entered into an alliance with the growing biotech community of Baltimore as an affiliate of the University of Maryland (UM) BioPark.

Synthetic hemoglobin-based substitutes are created from hemoglobin collected from a strain of E. coli bacteria. The modified hemoglobin is stable and possesses a more excellent oxygen-carrying ability as compared to RBCs.

Blood transfusions are often administered to patients for the treatment of low hemoglobin levels percutaneous coronary intervention, coronary artery bypass grafting, and non-ST-segment elevation acute coronary syndromes, and settings. Thus, cardiovascular diseases are a major application area for the market.

Contrary to natural blood, with a shelf-life of 42 days, synthetic substitutes may be stored for over a year or more, thereby easing the task of storage and preservation by blood banks and use it when required in blood transfusion.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019, owing to the growing demand for synthetic substitutes for blood transfusion in several medical applications, including traumatic injuries & anemia and increased investments in R&D by biotech firms.

Key participants include Hemarina, Sagart Corporation, FLUORO2 Therapeutics, Biopure Corporation, Alpha Therapeutic Corporation, KaloCyte, Baxter, Green Cross Corporation, North Field Laboratories, and Alliance Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.



Key questions answered by the report

At what rate will the Synthetic Blood Substitutes market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

What would be the impact on Synthetic Blood Substitutes in the Asia Pacific region?

What is the key application of Synthetic Blood Substitutes?

What are the future growth strategies adopted by market players?



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Human Blood

Animal Blood

Microorganisms

Synthetic Polymers

Stem Cells

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hemoglobin-Based Oxygen Carriers (HBOCs)

Perfluorocarbon (PFCs)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Anemia

Malignant Neoplasm

Injuries and Trauma

Neonatal Conditions

Maternal Conditions

Organ Transplant

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Blood Banks

Other



