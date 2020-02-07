Synthetic Dyes Industry Size, Market Growth, Insights, Trends, Share, and Forecast to 2022

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- The synthetic dyes and pigments market consists of the sales of synthetic dyes and pigments by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that manufacture synthetic organic and inorganic dyes and pigments, such as lakes and toners (except electrostatic and photographic).



View complete report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-dye-and-pigment-market



The Synthetic Dyes And Pigments market is segmented by type of product, by end user industry and by geography.



By Product Type- The synthetic dyes and pigments market is segmented by product type into

a) Pigments

b) Dyes



Growth has accelerated significantly in both segments of the synthetic dyes and pigments market and these faster rates of growth will continue to 2022.



Sub-Segmentation



By Product Type- The synthetic dyes market is further segmented by product type into

a) Acid Dyes

b) Disperse Dyes

c) Reactive Dyes

d) Direct Dyes

e) Basic Dyes

f) VAT Dyes

g) Other Dyes



The disperse dyes market will be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 6.0%. The pigments market is further segmented by product type into

a) Inorganic Pigments

b) Organic Pigments



Inorganic pigment accounted for the largest share of the pigments market in 2018 at 64.8%.



Request for a sample report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2329&type=smp



By End User Industry - The synthetic dyes market is segmented by end user industry into

a) Textiles

b) Food And Beverages

c) Paper

d) Inks

e) Leather

f) Others



Growth has accelerated significantly in all end-user segments of the global synthetic dyes and pigments market and these faster rates of growth will continue to 2022.



The pigments market is segmented by end user industry into

a) Paints And Coatings

b) Plastics

c) Printing Inks

d) Textiles

e) Cosmetics And Personal Care

f) Others



Growth has accelerated significantly in all end-user segments of the global synthetic dyes and pigments market and these faster rates of growth will continue to 2022.



Purchase complete report of 290+ pages at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2329



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for synthetic dyes and pigments companies, accounting for 41.9% of the global market. It is followed by Western Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing regions in this market.



Major competitors of Global Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Services Market are BASF SE, The Chemours Company, Venator Materials PLC, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Tronox Limited.



About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.



Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/