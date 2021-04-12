Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The global Synthetic Food Market is expected to reach USD 23.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapidly changing consumer lifestyle, including eating preferences due to rising urbanization specially throughout the analyzed regions across the globe. Various artificially engineered ingredients offer unique flavors and textures along with good nutrients for a balanced healthy content in the meals.



The latest market report offers an in-depth analysis of quantitative and qualitative factors affecting the industry growth. Such elements of the report, along with the growth forecast over the foreseeable future, enable the reader to obtain meaningful insights into the global market.



Key Highlights From The Report



Synthetic food market across urban areas is likely to get benefitted from easier access to consumer base, lower distribution costs, and proximity to diverse technologies without overlooking major IT and waste treatment facilities. These ingredients are precisely added in sausage casings, vegetable dyes, potato skins, inorganic pigments, gelatin desserts and powdered drink mix in order to offer good quality meals. Moreover, better availability of raw materials, improved packaging and equipment as well as the presence of trained manufacturers is anticipated to accelerate synthetic food market expansion.

With a CAGR of about 6.2%, hydrocolloids is likely to hold the majority share of the market throughout the forecast period. It is an ingredient requirement as an additive enhancing texture, viscosity, stability, and physical appearance of the meals will stimulate product demand, currently on the rise. The most common artificial hydrocolloid comprises carboxymethyl cellulose, guar gum, carrageenan, gelatin, locust bean gum and alginates.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market. This is due to the growing urbanization, adoption of easy lifestyle from youth to mid-aged population and high disposable income. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region is also boosting market growth.

Key participants include Aarkay Food Products, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Flavorchem, Sensient Technologies, FMC, DSM, BASF, Chr. Hansen, Döhler Group among others.



Synthetic Food Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research have segmented the global Synthetic Food Market based on product, end-users, distribution channel and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic Color

Enzymes

Hydrocolloids

Antioxidants

Flavor and Fragrances

Fats and Oils



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy and Frozen Products

Animal and Pet Food

Savory and Snacks



Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Supermarkets

Conventional Stores

Online



Additional information offered by the report:



A complete overview of the global Synthetic Food market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Synthetic Food market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.



